Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Ferguson worth $84,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,283,000 after acquiring an additional 122,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $188.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average is $159.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $190.57.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.