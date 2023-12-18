Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Trimble worth $84,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Trimble by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Trimble by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Trimble by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,164 shares of company stock valued at $769,549. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

