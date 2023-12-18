Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,381 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,438 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $78,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $107.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

