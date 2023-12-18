Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,452 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $69,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

HDB stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

