Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Regal Rexnord worth $65,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 24.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 91,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 12.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -813.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

