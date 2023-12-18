Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 946,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $62,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $79.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $80.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

Get Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.