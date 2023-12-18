Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Successful Portfolios LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.