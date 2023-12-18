KWB Wealth Reduces Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

KWB Wealth lessened its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 295,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 279,524 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $465.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.