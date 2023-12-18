SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth cut its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

