KWB Wealth Has $230,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

