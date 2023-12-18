CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CME Group worth $50,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

View Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $206.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.