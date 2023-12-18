William Blair Begins Coverage on Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

AMPX has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE AMPX opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.94. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $627,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,863,054.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $627,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,069,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,808. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 241,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 46.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

