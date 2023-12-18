Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Stephens assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $127.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

