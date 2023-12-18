SES AI (NYSE:SES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get SES AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SES AI

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. SES AI has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.66.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SES AI will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SES AI news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $479,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $479,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,712 shares of company stock valued at $748,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.