B. Riley Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $106.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.
Brunswick Price Performance
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick
In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Brunswick
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
