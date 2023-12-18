Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at TD Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $78.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,027,656.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,140,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

