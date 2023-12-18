Unity Software (NYSE:U) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,629,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 459,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,495,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares in the company, valued at $43,629,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,943 shares of company stock valued at $22,348,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

