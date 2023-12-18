AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.64. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 496,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.