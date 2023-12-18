FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

NYSE FSCO opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FS Credit Opportunities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 255.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 50,037 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 26.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 48.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

