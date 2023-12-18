Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

