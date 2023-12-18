Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GDO opened at $12.52 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $404,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

