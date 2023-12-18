LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

SCD opened at $13.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

