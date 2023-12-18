LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
SCD opened at $13.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.61.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
