Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Semiconductor stocks soar on federal funding, hope for rate cuts
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Nu Holdings is the backdoor play on the BRIC’s economy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Generac can heat up your portfolio this winter
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.