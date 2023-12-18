Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 127,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

