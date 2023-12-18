Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

