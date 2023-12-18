Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.
TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.22.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEAM
Atlassian Stock Performance
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 149,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,618,055.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,192 shares of company stock worth $63,735,228. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Semiconductor stocks soar on federal funding, hope for rate cuts
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Nu Holdings is the backdoor play on the BRIC’s economy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Generac can heat up your portfolio this winter
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.