Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires 42,892 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,868 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,892 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Independent Bank by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $3,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $65.31 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.