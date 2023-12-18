Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0 %

LW stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

