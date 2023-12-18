GenTrust LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30,237.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,409 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 366.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 264.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 575,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 417,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

