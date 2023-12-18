Omega Financial Group LLC Has $11.09 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.04.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

