Shopify (SHOP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):

12/18/2023 – Shopify had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

12/12/2023 – Shopify had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00.

12/4/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

11/13/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Shopify was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Veritas Investment Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $76.82 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

