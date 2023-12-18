Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $274.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

