Omega Financial Group LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,567,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after buying an additional 579,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after buying an additional 530,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWB stock opened at $259.95 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $261.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.01 and a 200 day moving average of $242.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

