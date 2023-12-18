GenTrust LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.70 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $64,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,434,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,194,406.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $64,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,434,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,194,406.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,211.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

