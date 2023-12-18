Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of KMB opened at $119.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

