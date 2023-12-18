Contrasting GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Pegasystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $766.55 million 3.35 -$32.83 million $0.04 158.29 Pegasystems $1.35 billion 3.08 -$345.58 million ($0.49) -101.90

GoodRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

GoodRx has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GoodRx and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 0 9 5 0 2.36 Pegasystems 1 5 5 0 2.36

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $7.97, indicating a potential upside of 25.86%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $52.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx 2.04% 2.25% 1.16% Pegasystems -2.97% 0.01% N/A

Summary

GoodRx beats Pegasystems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. It also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, the company provides Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

