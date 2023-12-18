Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 18.29, suggesting that its share price is 1,729% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Britannia Bulk alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Euroseas $183.18 million 1.03 $106.25 million $15.76 1.72

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Euroseas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Euroseas 60.14% 46.99% 25.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Britannia Bulk and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Euroseas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euroseas has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Euroseas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Euroseas beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

(Get Free Report)

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit. Euroseas Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Britannia Bulk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britannia Bulk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.