Head-To-Head Analysis: Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:PROP)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and Prairie Operating’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 5.31 -$171.87 million N/A N/A Prairie Operating $520,000.00 155.59 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Prairie Operating has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Iris Energy and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Prairie Operating N/A N/A -210.51%

Risk and Volatility

Iris Energy has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iris Energy and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iris Energy currently has a consensus price target of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 92.73%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

