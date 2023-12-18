Head-To-Head Review: Many Bright Ideas Technologies (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Many Bright Ideas Technologies (OTCMKTS:MBGNF – Get Free Report) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Many Bright Ideas Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Many Bright Ideas Technologies and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Many Bright Ideas Technologies N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -11.73% -9.19% -4.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Many Bright Ideas Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 4 14 0 2.78

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Many Bright Ideas Technologies and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $96.11, indicating a potential upside of 45.84%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Many Bright Ideas Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Many Bright Ideas Technologies and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Many Bright Ideas Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $2.41 billion 4.95 -$623.51 million ($1.59) -41.45

Many Bright Ideas Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Many Bright Ideas Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Many Bright Ideas Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the life science business with a focus on the development and commercialization of genomic-based tests for non-small-cell lung cancer. It focuses on the commercialization of technologies in various industrial sectors. The company was formerly known as Med BioGene Inc. and changed its name to Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Many Bright Ideas Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Many Bright Ideas Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.