Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

