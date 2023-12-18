Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $200.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.44. Cencora has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $205.83. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Cencora will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock valued at $267,704,230. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

