FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $283.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $277.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.11. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

