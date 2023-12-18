Analysts Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT at $131.33

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IRTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of IRTC opened at $101.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.92.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.