Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of ABT opened at $107.29 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.50. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

