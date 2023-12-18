Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $136.33

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.33.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $173.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $88.29 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

