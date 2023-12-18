Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $41.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

GMAB opened at $30.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

