Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $141.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $144.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

