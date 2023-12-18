Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of CPX opened at C$37.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.5799043 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

