Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price at $78.29

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.29.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $83.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

