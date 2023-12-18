National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,132,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 893,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after acquiring an additional 843,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 791.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 401,787 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSA opened at $40.04 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.50%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

