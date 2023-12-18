Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

